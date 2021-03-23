FAM: Sabah-Terengganu match referee suspended for two weeks

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) referees committee chairman Datuk S. Sivasundaram said the referee evaluation report showed that the referee displayed an unsatisfactory performance throughout the match. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — The referee who handled the Super League match between Sabah FC and Terengganu FC at Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu last Sunday has been suspended from match duties for two weeks.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) referees committee chairman Datuk S. Sivasundaram said the referee evaluation report showed that the referee displayed an unsatisfactory performance throughout the match.

The referee will also be referred to FAM referee development manager Nagor Amin Noor Mohamed to participate in a performance improvement programme before returning to duty in a lower division league.

“He will only be reappointed as a Super League match referee after his performance is evaluated to be at a satisfactory level,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the referee who handled the match between Perak FC and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at Perak Stadium in Ipoh on the same day was also referred to Nagor Amin as there were some improvements that needed to be made.

“Overall, his performance throughout the match was satisfactory, according to the referee evaluation report,” he added.

JDT midfielder Natxo Insa had his case referred to the FAM disciplinary board based on video evidence and the referee’s report following his action of rushing and touching the referee after the match ended.

Khailazuan Kidam and Noor Azriel Baharudin were the referees who handled the Sabah FC-Terengganu FC match and the Perak FC-JDT match respectively, which sparked dissatisfaction among football fans and netizens. — Bernama



