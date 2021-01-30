Newcastle to take action after Joelinton's Covid-19 breach

Newcastle United's Joelinton celebrates after scoring the second goal against Crystal Palace November 28, 2020. ― Pool via Reuters

LONDON, Jan 30 ― Newcastle United's record signing Joelinton faces disciplinary action after he appeared to breach Covid-19 regulations by getting a haircut.

The 24-year-old Brazilian striker put up a picture of himself in a barber shop on Instagram before quickly deleting the post.

Britain, which has Europe's highest Covid-19 death toll, has been under national lockdown since January 5 as it battles a highly contagious new coronavirus variant, with salons and other non-essential businesses shut.

“We are disappointed by the image shared by Joelinton,” a club spokesperson was quoted as saying by British media.

“There are clear Covid-19 protocols in place and the club continues to guide and educate its players on their responsibilities.

“The club will be taking appropriate action internally.”

Newcastle were the first Premier League side to be hit by a coronavirus outbreak earlier this season, leading to their training ground being shut down for 10 days.

Joelinton, who arrived at Newcastle for £40 million (RM221.5 million) from Hoffenheim in July 2019, has failed to justify his price tag, scoring just seven goals in 66 games in all competitions.

Newcastle, who have dropped to 16th in the table following a run of five successive league defeats, travel to Everton later today. ― Reuters