Atletico’s Carrasco, Hermoso test positive for Covid-19

File photo of Atletico Madrid's Mario Hermoso celebrating scoring their first goal against Real Sociedad in San Sebastian December 23, 2020. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Jan 30 — Atletico Madrid duo Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso have tested positive for Covid-19, the La Liga leaders said today.

A statement from Atletico said Belgian winger Carrasco and Spanish defender Hermoso have been isolating at home since Friday and will miss tomorrow’s trip to Cadiz.

Both players have made 15 league appearances for Atletico and started last week’s 3-1 win over Valencia, their seventh consecutive league victory.

Diego Simeone’s side have a seven-point lead at the top of the standings. — Reuters