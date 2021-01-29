Two Malaysian pairs stun higher-ranked Indonesians in Bangkok to move into semis

Mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai have checked into tomorrow's semi-finals of the BWF World Tour Finals in Bangkok. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 ― Two Malaysian pairs ― Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean (women’s doubles) and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai (mixed doubles) ― delivered when it mattered most en route to checking into tomorrow's semi-finals of the BWF World Tour Finals at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Needing to win their final group matches to advance, the two pairs took down their higher-ranked Indonesian opponents in contrasting fashion today.

While world No 14 Mei Kuan-Meng Yean stunned world No. 8 and top seeds Greysia Polii-Apriyani Rahayu 21-13, 21-17 in their final Group B match; world No. 12 Soon Huat-Shevon had to slog for three games before prevailing 17-21, 21-13, 21-13 in 57 minutes over world No 8 Hafiz Faizal-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja in Group A.

Both the Malaysian pairs booked their tickets for tomorrow’s semi-finals by finishing as runners-up in their respective groups, with identical records of two wins and one defeat each.

“Today, we performed well and kept our opponents under pressure. We didn’t make any unforced mistakes and took it point-by-point to beat them. It was a long rally game and we were focused.

“We didn’t think about winning or losing, we just wanted to pressure them with our smashes and rotation (play),” Mei Kuan was quoted as saying on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website at www.bwfbadminton.com.

Malaysia’s challenge in men’s doubles fizzled out after Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and national professional pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi lost their final group matches.

Aaron-Wooi Yik lost to world No 2 Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia 21-18, 17-21, 11-21 in Group B while Yew Sin-Ee Yi went down 15-21, 13-21 to England’s Ben Lane-Sean Vendy in Group A.

Final group-match results:

(Note: Malaysians unless stated; [ ] denotes seeding)

Men’s singles:

Lee Zii Jia lost to Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (INA) 12-21, 21-15, 13-21

Men’s doubles:

Group A: [4] Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi lost to Ben Lane-Sean Vendy (ENG) 15-21, 13-21

Group B: [2] Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik lost to [3] Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan (INA) 21-18, 17-21, 11-21

Women’s doubles:

Group A: Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean bt [1] Greysia Polii-Apriyani Rahayu (INA) 21-13, 21-17

Group A: Vivian Hoo-Yap Cheng Wen lost to [3] Lee So Hee-Shin Seung Chan (KOR) 21-12 21-16

Mixed doubles:

Group B: Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai bt Hafiz Faizal-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja (INA) 17-21, 21-13, 21-13 ― Bernama