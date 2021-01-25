Zii Jia, five Malaysian pairs qualify for Bangkok BWF World Tour Finals

Malaysian shuttler Lee Zii Jia in action against China’s Shi Yu Qi at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil January 10, 2020.― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Malaysia's top singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia and five pairs from the country have made the cut for the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals, which will be held at the Impact Arena from Jan 27-31 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The five Malaysian pairs are Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi in men's doubles, Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean and Vivian Hoo-Yap Cheng Wen in women's doubles and mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai.

They qualified for the season-ending tournament after finishing among the top eight in their respective categories in the HSBC BWF Road to Bangkok Rankings.

According to Badminton World Federation (BWF) rules, a maximum of two players or pairs per member association are eligible to participate in the World Tour Finals.

It is mandatory to enter both the Yonex Thailand Open and Toyota Thailand Open, which preceded the season-ending finale, in order to be eligible for the World Tour Finals.

However, Malaysia failed to have any representatives in the US$1.5 million (RM6.07 million) tournament.

The draw for the World Tour Finals is scheduled for 10 am Bangkok time (11 am in Malaysia) tomorrow. — Bernama