Soong, Iskandar Zulkarnain to square off in Purple League final

National shuttler Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin will play Soong Joo Ven in the final. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Former national men’s singles shuttlers Soong Joo Ven and Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin are set to take on each other in the final of the 2020 Top Glove Purple League Pro Am tournament tomorrow, after beating their respective opponents in the semi-finals today.

In the action that took place at the Precinct 11 Neighborhood Complex in Putrajaya, near here, Soong, who is the tournament’s top seed had to fight hard to fend off another former national player, Lim Chi Wing 11-6, 11-7, 5-11, 5-11 and 11-9, in a match which lasted for 54 minutes.

“I was lucky because in the deciding set, I managed to change my strategy and my opponent (Chi Wing) could not counter-attack. We have been playing together since the age of 13,” Soong said in a statement issued by the organizers today.

“I hope this year we can achieve the target to be among the top 30 in the world to be able to participate in the Super 750 and Super 1000-level tournaments of the World Badminton Federation,” said Soong, who is currently ranked 67th in the world.

Iskandar Zulkarnain was also made to work hard before defeating Muhd Izzuddin Shamsul Muzli 7-11, 11-8, 10-11, 11-4 and 11-6, in a 48-minute match.

“The experience I have allowed me to try to lure my opponent to exert more energy and to make it difficult for him to change the gameplay.

“My aging body has required me to change the way I play as well,” said Iskandar Zulkarnain, who plans to become a coach after hanging up his racket.

The tournament, which offers a total cash prize of RM100,000, was organised by Purple League Sdn Bhd, to ensure that the country’s badminton professionals got some competitive play following the cancellation of several international tournaments due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama