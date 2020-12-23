Cheng Hoe: Safawi's performance will have improved despite early return from Portimonense

JDT football star Muhammad Safawi Rasidwas on loan to Portuguese professional club Portimonense SC. ― Picture courtesy of Facebook/ Portimonense SC

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — The early return of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) football star Muhammad Safawi Rasid, after being on loan to Portuguese professional club Portimonense SC, should be viewed positively, said national squad operator Tan Cheng Hoe.

In response to criticisms from some fans, Cheng Hoe personally feels that the move will be to the 23-year-old winger’s advantage, especially in terms of his performance development.

Though he was in Portugal for three months, Cheng Hoe is certain that Muhammad Safawi style of play will have improved, after gaining valuable experience in training with a team that competes in Europe’s top leagues.

“Despite a short three-month stint, he (Muhammad Safawi) managed to train and play with the club’s best players. The experience can be a guide for him to excel further and this could be shared with his teammates at the club or the national team.

“To a certain extent, his confidence level too must have increased. We (coaches) are waiting to see what he had learned there, that may have an impact on the national squad. So as a coach, I look at it positively,” he told Bernama today.

Last week, JDT owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim revealed that Muhammad Safawi, who was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the 2018 and 2019 National Football Awards, will return to join the Southern Tigers squad for the 2021 season.

Since the move to Portimonese SC last October, Muhammad Safawi has yet to make his debut in the Primeira Liga and had only appeared on the Paulo Sergio reserve bench.

He made his maiden debut with the Portuguese Under-23 (U-23) side, Portimonense SC which, however, ended in a 1-3 defeat to Sporting Lisbon in the U-23 Portuguese League competition last October.

Elaborating Cheng Hoe said, the situation would not break the spirit of the Terengganu player who is known for his never-give-up attitude and mental toughness.

“I am confident he will not be discouraged because we know he is mentally strong and this had been proven during trainings and matches. This is not regarded as a failure and I am sure he will be more motivated after this,” he said.

As the leading striker of JDT, Muhammad Safawi scored 47 goals in 101 appearances with the Southern Tigers in all local and international competitions.

He is the second Malaysian player to migrate to major European leagues, after talented young national player Luqman Hakim Shamsuddin from Selangor 2, signed a deal with Belgium club KV Kortrijk. — Bernama