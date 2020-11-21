Neymar to start for PSG against Leipzig, says Tuchel

File photo of Paris St Germain’s Neymar at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund February 18, 2020. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Nov 21 — Paris St Germain forward Neymar will start Tuesday’s crucial Champions League game against RB Leipzig after making his comeback from injury, coach Thomas Tuchel said.

Neymar returned from a three-week hamstring injury layoff when he played half an hour in yesterday’s 3-2 defeat at Monaco in Ligue 1 as Tuchel sought to give him a bit of match rhythm before the Group H clash at the Parc des Princes.

“Neymar? He is determined. Yes, he will start against Leipzig,” Tuchel was quoted as saying by French sports daily L’Equipe today.

PSG, who wasted a two-goal halftime lead against Monaco, are top of the Ligue 1 standings with 24 points from 11 games, four ahead of the principality club.

But they are in a very uncomfortable position in the Champions League as they lie third in Group H on three points, three behind Leipzig and leaders Manchester United with three games remaining.

PSG, who reached last season’s final, lost 2-1 at Leipzig on November 4. — Reuters