Real Sociedad go top after beating Covid-hit Granada

MADRID, Nov 9 — Real Sociedad regained top spot in La Liga yesterday after winning 2-0 against a depleted Granada, who could face punishment for fielding fewer than the required number of first-team players.

Nacho Monreal scored in the 22nd minute and Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty in the 27th at Anoeta to send la Real back above Atletico Madrid, who had briefly taken first place after thrashing Cadiz on Saturday.

Atletico are three points behind but have two games in hand.

Defeat means Granada drop to fifth, with the club currently hit by an outbreak of coronavirus.

Granada had only seven first-team players available and finished with only four on the pitch, which is contrary to La Liga’s minimum of five. The rest of the squad was made up of players from the youth team.

It remains to be seen if La Liga take action, having already rejected Granada’s request on Saturday for the game to be postponed.

Unai Emery’s Villarreal move up to second in the table after they won 3-1 against Getafe. — AFP