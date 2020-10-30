Alfa Romeo brand to remain in F1 as door opens for Schumacher

Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen and mechanics during practice, as F1 resumes following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease during the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Styria, Austria, July 3, 2020. —Reuters pic

IMOLA, Oct 30 ― Alfa Romeo Racing will continue to compete as a brand in Formula One next season, it was confirmed yesterday after the Italian car-maker agreed a one-year extension to its contract with the Swiss Sauber team.

The team is widely expected to retain an unchanged driver line-up led by 40-year-old veteran Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi, a Ferrari reserve driver.

If the team retains them, it may mean that another Ferrari protege, Mick Schumacher, the 21-year-old son of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, will make his F1 debut with the Haas team.

The American Haas outfit has confirmed it will not continue with current drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen next year and is powered by Ferrari engines.

Alfa Romeo returned to F1 in 2018 after an absence of more than 30 years with a three-year partnership with Sauber.

The extension of their deal was announced ahead of this weekend's third Italian race of the coronavirus-hit season, the two-day Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, back on the calendar for the first time in 14 years.

The team will mark the occasion by carrying a special livery featuring the Italian flag on the cars. ― AFP