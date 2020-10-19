Annuar Musa confirms meeting Rakyat United with hope of Putrajaya owning football team

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa had previously stated in his official Twitter account the possibility of Putrajaya having its own M-League football team. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 19 — Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa confirmed today to having met the management of Rakyat United following his wish for Putrajaya to have its own football team in the Malaysia League (M-League).

According to him, Rakyat United, who were originally Felda United FC, were owned by certain companies.

“I was just monitoring and for now no decision has been taken. If things work out my hope is that there will be a team representing the people and citizens of Putrajaya,” he said when met by reporters after witnessing the sanitation operation in Precinct 4 here today.

Annuar had previously stated in his official Twitter account the possibility of Putrajaya having its own M-League football team.

The formation of a new football team using the name Rakyat United has been the topic of discussion on social media and the club are even said to be recruiting players for next season’s M-League campaign via their Rakyat United Facebook page.

Annuar said the proposal for Putrajaya to have its own football team had been discussed at every level and that he had also spoken to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) for Putrajaya to be given a chance to compete in next season’s M-League. — Bernama