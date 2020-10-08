Kelantan head coach wants convincing win over JDT II in final Premier League match

Kedah edged Melaka United 1-0 in a Super League match at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras October 5, 2020. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KOTA BARU, Oct 8 — Kelantan head coach Yusri Che Lah wants his players to go all out and get a convincing win against Johor Darul Ta’zim II (JDT II) at the Larkin Stadium in the final match of the Premier League, tomorrow night.

Yusri said the match was crucial as its outcome would determine whether the team qualified for the Malaysia Cup this season.

“The players need to be fully focussed on tomorrow night’s match because it’s a ‘do or die’ situation for the team in terms of qualifying for the Malaysia Cup, although on paper, playing against JDT is not easy for any team.

“Even though a draw might be just enough for us to qualify for the Malaysia Cup, I do not want the players to be lulled by the fact, which could ultimately end up in a disappointing result for us,” he said.

Kelantan is currently fifth in the Premier League with 15 points, and a win would guarantee them qualification for the Malaysia Cup, with a draw requiring other results to be in their favour. — Bernama