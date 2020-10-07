‘Nothing concrete’ in Barca talk, says Liverpool’s Wijnaldum

Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their first goal with Roberto Firmino against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, September 28, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 7 — Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has played down reports linking him with a move to Barcelona.

The 29-year-old was reported to be one of Ronald Koeman’s primary targets in the close season but Wijnaldum said there was “nothing concrete”.

“I don’t think it was that serious,” he said. “Otherwise you would have read a bit more, or more would have happened.

“The way it looks now, I will stay in Liverpool. My contract is valid for another 10 months and that can change. You never know in football.”

Wijnaldum has played in all four of Liverpool’s Premier League games this season. — Reuters