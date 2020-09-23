Leipzig sign Norway striker Sorloth to replace Werner

Trabzonspor's Alexander Sorloth celebrates scoring their second goal against Besiktas at the Vodafone Arena in Istanbul February 22, 2020. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Sept 23 — Alexander Sorloth has joined his Norway team-mate Erling Braut Haaland in the Bundesliga after signing for RB Leipzig yesterday to replace Germany striker Timo Werner.

The German club has reportedly paid Crystal Palace €20 million (RM96.8 million) for the 24-year-old, who scored 33 goals and set up 11 more in 49 competitive games last season on loan at Trabzonspor.

Leipzig have been looking for a new striker since selling Werner to Chelsea.

“After initial talks, it quickly became clear to me that I wanted to play for RB Leipzig,” said Sorloth, who was impressed by the German club’s run to the Champions League semi-final and has signed a five-year deal.

“The offensive football they play under (head coach) Julian Nagelsmann ideally suits my style of play and I’m looking forward to the challenge in the Bundesliga.”

Former Norway striker and Sky pundit Jan Age Fjortoft says Sorloth can light up the Bundesliga.

“RB Leipzig, the fans and the whole Bundesliga can look forward to Alexander Sorloth,” Fjortoft, 53, told Bild.

“He’s massive (at 1.94m), has a strong left foot and an excellent header game.”

However, Fjortoft drew the line at saying Sorloth could have the same impact as 19-year-old Haaland, who has scored 18 goals in his first 20 games for Dortmund.

“Sorloth isn’t quite the same force of nature as Erling.” — AFP