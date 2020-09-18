Uefa, Bayern in SuperCup talks after Budapest travel warning

Despite the travel warning, Uefa say Champions League winners Bayern will face Europa League holders Sevilla as planned at Budapest’s Puskas Arena on September 24 for the Uefa Super Cup. — AFP pic

BERLIN, Sept 18 — Uefa said yesterday they are in talks with Bayern Munich over next week’s Super Cup final in Budapest after the German government declared the Hungarian capital a risk area for the coronavirus.

Despite the travel warning, European football’s governing body say Champions League winners Bayern will face Europa League holders Sevilla as planned at Budapest’s Puskas Arena on September 24 for the Uefa Super Cup.

“Uefa is in contact with Bayern Munich,” European football’s governing body said in a statement.

“The impact of the decision of the German authorities on the fans who have purchased tickets is being discussed.

“Further information will be provided in due course.”

The Robert Koch Institute, which advises the German government, has added Budapest to its list of risk areas.

At the start of September, Hungary closed its borders to foreigners in a bid to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Bayern fans are due to travel with 4,500 tickets allocated to the German champions as 30 per cent of the stadium’s 67,000 capacity will be used for the Uefa Super Cup final. — AFP