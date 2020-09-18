KL begin quest for 20th Razak Cup title with 6-4 win over Pahang

Kuala Lumpur player Sharil Saabah (right) is challenged by Pahang’s Idris Samad during the Group D tie at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil September 18, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 ― Kuala Lumpur, who are out to end an eight-year drought in the Tun Abdul Razak Cup competition, began this year's edition with a high-scoring 6-4 win over Pahang in a Group D tie at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.

KL, who have also won the Cup 19 times in the previous 57 editions, got their goals through Pavandip Singh Gurdip Singh (5th minute); Muhamad Ramadan Rosli (ninth, 32nd, 52nd); Muhammad Aslam Mohamed Hanafiah (24th); and Muhammad Shahril Saabah's (41st, pen) while Pahang replied through Muhammad Hazzim Amin Hafidz (27th); Muhammad Arif Syafie Ishak (30th); Ismail Abu (36th); and Muhammad Hafiz Mohd Zauri @ Mohd Zahari (57th).

“Somehow we managed to win our first game. We need to take it as a challenge and improve. We conceded a lot because the players took it for granted. I need to focus on my defence because we conceded easy goals,” said KL head coach S. Selvaraju.

In another Group D match, Negeri Sembilan edged Kedah 2-1.

In Group C matches, Armed Forces beat Kelantan 2-1 while Terengganu gunned down Police 5-0.

Meanwhile, women's defending champions Selangor began their campaign in stunning fashion, hammering Terengganu 8-0.

All the eight field goals were scored by Anis Nurfatihah Asmidee (30th); Fatin Naimah Zaki (33rd, 35th, 49th); Nur Atira Mohamad Ismail (44th, 55th); Fatin Syafikah Madh Sukri (51st); and Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli (52nd). ― Bernama