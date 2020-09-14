Kedah FA seeks extension for club licencing process

ALOR SETAR, Sept 14 — Kedah Football Association (KFA) has sent its application for an extension of time to submit its application for club licence which should be sent to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) by tomorrow.

KFA president who is also Kedah Mentri Besar, Muhammad Sanusi Md Noor said KFA had completed 98 per cent of the documents and would be submitting to FAM when fully completed shortly.

“We are appealing to FAM for an extension to complete the documents for the licencing process of its club. All documents have been completed, we just need to tie up some matters including payment arrears to some quarters.

“As many are aware, our debt exceeded RM10.6 million and the sum is high compared to other states but we will try to settle all arrears including Employment Provident Fund (EPF) contributions, Inland Revenue Board and salary arrears to players,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, a local daily reported that four Malaysia League teams were found failing to complete their documents for the processing of club licence by the final date set by FAM on August 30.

On September 3, KFA honorary secretary, Mohd Firdaus Ahmad said it had met five out of the six criteria namely personnel and management, sport, legal and business and the association is still completing the financial criteria. — Bernama