JDT’s Safawi’s curler voted AFC Champions League’s best goal of decade

JDT’s Muhammad Safawi Rasid (second left) celebrates after scoring the first goal against PKNS FC in Shah Alam May 17, 2019. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) striker Safawi Rasid’s goal won the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League’s Best Goal of the Decade award, today.

The 23-year-old’s curler against Shandong Luneng in the 2019 AFC Champions League group match won the honour after garnering 34 per cent of the votes against nine other finalists, the AFC announced in its website.

“Safawi’s triumph came at the end of three weeks of voting with Asia’s football fans coming together to celebrate the best AFC Champions League goals from the last 10 years.

“Hundreds of thousands of football lovers voted from an initial list of 20 semi-finalists and with the 2020 AFC Champions League set to resume on Monday, we can be sure of more great goals from Asia’s premier club competition,” AFC said.

The Dungun-born player had in May won the 2019 AFC Champions League’s best curler award for his left-footed effort. — Bernama