Paralympic Council of Malaysia plans to hold international championship in Kuching next March

PCM president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin speaks to the media after chairing the executive board meeting in Kuala Lumpur July 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Following delays and cancellations to several sports competitions and events due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM) has taken the proactive measure of planning to organise an international championship in March next year.

PCM president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin said the proposed event, which has also received support from several South-east Asian countries, would involve seven types of team sports, and scheduled to take place in Kuching, Sarawak.

“Since the 2020 Asean Para Games (APG) in Manila got cancelled, para-athletes only have the 2021 APG in Hanoi. There are no other championships or sporting events (planned). So PCM convinced the Asean Para Sports Federation Board of Governors (BoG) during the emergency meeting to hold this tournament.

“We also have the support of other Asean countries. But the full details such as the name of the tournament, the countries participating and the type of sports and events to be contested will only be announced after getting approval from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC),” he said after chairing the PCM executive board meeting today.

Megat D Shahriman added that the event would also serve as a warm-up session for the national contingent ahead of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo next August, besides being able to benefit other para-athletes from all over Asean.

“Malaysia is not the only country affected by the lack of championships. Para-athletes from other countries are also experiencing the same issue.

“The (proposed) tournament will also serve as a benchmark for national athletes before they compete in the Hanoi SEA Games and Tokyo 2020,” he said.

Megat D Shahriman said PCM would be holding further discussions on organising the event with the Sarawak state government in the coming weeks. — Bernama