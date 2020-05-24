Mr Malaysia 2020 championships cancelled, says Malaysian Body Building Federation

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 —This year’s Mr Malaysia national bodybuilding competition, scheduled to be held next month, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Malaysian Body Building Federation (MBBF) secretary-general Kamarulzaman Kadir.

“In such an uncertain situation, we are worried about safety while the sponsors can’t guarantee they’ll be able to provide the agreed sum. So, we’ve agreed to approve the application from the Kedah Body Building Association to cancel this year’s edition. But Kedah will still be the host next year.

“Anyway, gymnasiums are still closed and athletes can’t train (following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of the virus. They’ll need time to build up their muscles because their body tone will be affected even if they were to stop training for two or three weeks,” he told Bernama today.

However, Kamarulzaman said that, as of now, there were no changes to regional and international competitions scheduled to begin in September.

The 17th Southeast Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships, which was supposed to be held in Vientiane, Laos on June 11-16, has been rescheduled to Sept 24-29.

The 54th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships is set to be held in Maldives on Sept 5-11 while the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships is expected to be held in November.

National bodybuilder Mohd Syarul Azman Mahen Abdullah is the world and Asian defending champion (men’s athletic physique up to 167cm event) after winning his fourth world and fifth Asian crowns last year. — Bernama