Report: Bayern close to agreeing price for City’s Sane

Manchester City’s Leroy Sane scores their second goal against Liverpool during their Premier League match at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, January 3, 2019. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, May 14 — Bayern Munich and Manchester City are reportedly close to agreeing a transfer fee for Germany winger Leroy Sane, according to the German media today.

Magazine Kicker claims City want €50 million (RM234 million) for the 24-year-old Sane, but Bayern are offering around €10 million euros less.

Last week, magazine Sport Bild reported that Sane has already agreed a transfer to Bayern on a five-year contract.

Kicker claims defending Bundesliga champions Bayern have cut off talks with RB Leipzig’s Germany striker Timo Werner, because they are nearing a deal with Sane.

Since joining from Schalke in 2016 reportedly for around €50 million, Sane has won the Premier League title twice under Pep Guardiola at City.

However, he has not played for the first team since suffering a torn knee ligament in the Community Shield match against Liverpool last August.

Kicker claims City had wanted €125 million for Sane before injury struck. — AFP