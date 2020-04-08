Azhan Shafriman named new Sepang International Circuit CEO

Movistar Yamaha's Valentino Rossi during practice for the Malaysian Moto GP at the Sepang International Circuit, November 3, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Former Head of Strategic Alliance in Petronas’ Brand Department, Azhan Shafriman Hanif has been appointed as the new Sepang International Circuit (SIC) chief executive officer effective today.

SIC in a statement issued today said Azhan Shafriman replaced Datuk Razlan Razali who has been tasked to a full-time role as Petronas Sepang Racing Team principal.

On his appointment, Azhan Shafriman who is also a mechanical engineer by training, majoring in manufacturing and material science, thanked the SIC management on his new role, adding that he believes he can bring SIC to greater heights.

“With the world facing an unprecedented challenge due to the Covid-19 pandemic, having a strong footing in the commercial side of motorsports will be a good launching point for my tenure at SIC, while I gain a firmer grasp of the operations side of things.

“Nevertheless, in my previous role in Petronas, I have had the privilege to provide feedback to SIC on its facilities and amenities – thus offering another starting point for me at SIC while I familiarise myself with a hands-on role as CEO,” Azhan Shafriman said.

Boasting 13 years of experience in his previous role, Azhan Shafriman revealed that he aims to work with the team to tackle the business shortfall in the short term, strategising the way forward amidst the current economic uncertainties.

In the mid-term, his main targets are to focus on operational excellence, governance and process control, with sustainability efforts and new partnerships being long-term focus areas.

“During this period, it is crucial to look at harvesting the low hanging fruits by prioritising the right focus areas and executing the best strategy we have. We need to set clear joint objectives, and seek the best outcome to achieve it,” he added.

Meanwhile, SIC chairman Tan Sri Azman Yahya in the same statement expressed confidence that Azhan Shafriman would lead the team to success in taking the circuit to greater heights, building upon the achievements of the past years.

“Shafriman is someone capable and passionate, and well-versed in the ins and outs of the motorsports world. We will use the foundation laid by Datuk Razlan Razali during his tenure as CEO to further develop the circuit from strength to strength.

“Across more than 11 years, Datuk Razlan made a tremendous impact on the circuit with his deep and unrelenting enthusiasm for motorsports and his unflagging passion and dedication to always doing more. We are grateful for his contributions,” Azman added.

As new SIC CEO, Azhan Shafriman will oversee the completion of the SIC Master Plan activated in 2014, which seeks to turn the circuit into Asia's cutting edge sports and edutainment hub – a multifaceted facility that draws repeat visits throughout the year. — Bernama