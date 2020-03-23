British Olympian attacks IOC chief over Olympics

A woman wears a face mask amid concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus as she sits at a bus stop advertising the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics in Bangkok March 20, 2020. — AFP pic

LONDON, March 23 — British track cyclist Callum Skinner has labelled International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach “arrogant” and “stubborn” over the organisation’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

The IOC, which has faced strong pressure to postpone the Tokyo Games, scheduled to start on July 24, announced yesterday that delaying the event was one of its options.

Bach said a decision on when the Olympics would take place would be made “within the next four weeks”.

Canada has pulled out of the Games and Japan’s prime minister today admitted a delay may be “inevitable”.

Skinner, who won gold and silver medals at the 2016 Olympics and is a member of the British Olympic Association’s (BOA) athletes’ commission, was scathing about Bach in a social media post today.

“IOC president Thomas Bach’s stubbornness and arrogance has spectacularly failed in this instance and he has weakened the Olympic movement,” Skinner wrote on Twitter.

“This isn’t the first time he has put his own motives above the athletes and the movement.”

British sprint star Dina Asher-Smith, who won the 200 metres world title last year, said the IOC’s delay created further uncertainty for competitors.

“So wait... does this mean that athletes face up to another FOUR weeks of finding ways to fit in training — whilst potentially putting ourselves, coaches, support staff and loved ones at risk just to find out they were going to be postponed anyway!!!”

UK Sport, the BOA and the British Paralympic Association will hold a conference call with chief executives and performance directors of the summer Olympic and Paralympic sports tomorrow. — AFP