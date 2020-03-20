F1 teams plan to build medical equipment to fight Covid-19

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo after making a pitstop during the Australian Grand Prix. F1’s British-based teams are working on a plan to manufacture medical equipment needed to fight the coronavirus. — Picture by Saeed Khan/Pool via Reuters

LONDON, March 20 — Formula One’s British-based teams are working on a plan to manufacture medical equipment needed to fight the coronavirus.

The British government and health authorities need more ventilators in intensive care units as a result of the respiratory problems caused by the illness.

Formula One teams have engineering capabilities that could speed up the production of the units.

With the Formula One season delayed due to the pandemic, the teams are evaluating a number of routes in conjunction with existing manufacturers and organisations from the aerospace and automotive sectors.

“A collective of UK-based Formula 1 teams, engine manufactures and their respective technology arms is evaluating support for the manufacture of respiratory devices in response to the UK government’s call for assistance,” a statement on the F1 website said today.

“The teams are working in collaboration with F1, the UK government and other organisations to establish the feasibility of the teams producing, or supporting, the production of medical devices to help in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

“It is hoped this work, which is being rapidly progressed, will produce a tangible outcome in the next few days.” — AFP