Super League: Kedah fans hope team will slay Red Giants in empty stadium

ALOR SETAR, March 14 — Die-hard Kedah fans hope that their Super League team will be able to deliver the goods when they take on Selangor in an empty Darul Aman Stadium tomorrow due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mohamad Hazriq Fahimy Abdullah, a representative of Kedah fan club — Kedah Legacy Club (KLK) — said although they were sad that they won’t be able to watch their team live in action, they understood that the health and safety of everyone was a priority.

“It’s just that every match between us, the Red Eagles, and the Red Giants is highly anticipated as they’ve always held a sentimental value for us due to our on-field rivalry,” said the 38-year-old.

Yesterday, Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and Malaysian Football League (MFL) announced that all 2020 M-League matches will be postponed beginning Monday in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

Another Kedah fan, Muhammad Ilman Syahir Ibrahim, 20, said that he and his friends had been planning for the past week to travel from Perlis to watch tomorrow’s game.

“Although we won’t be able to do that now, we hope the players can feel our presence and give their best,” he said. — Bernama