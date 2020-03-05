Palace, West Ham to play in Queensland Cup

West Ham United’s Mark Noble before the Premier League match with Crystal Palace at London Stadium in London October 5, 2019. — Reuters pic

BRISBANE, March 5 — West Ham and Crystal Palace will travel to Australia in the off-season to face Brisbane Roar in the inaugural Queensland Champions Cup, officials said.

The tournament will see each team play two games, with the one amassing the most points winning the title.

The A-League’s Roar take on Palace in their first-ever fixture on Australian soil in Townsville on July 11 before playing West Ham on the Gold Coast four days later.

The two London sides will then meet in Brisbane on July 18.

“Brisbane Roar prides itself on being a football club for all of Queensland and we are looking forward to playing two exciting fixtures in Townsville and on the Gold Coast in July,” club chief executive David Pourre said late yesterday.

David Moyes’ West Ham are currently battling relegation in the Premier League while Palace, managed by former England boss Roy Hodgson, are mid table. — AFP