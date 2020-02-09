JDT picked as AFC Cup Club of the Decade

The Southern Tigers during a training session in Johor February 8, 2020. — Picture from Facebook/Johor Southern Tigers

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Malaysian Super League (MSL) champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have been voted as the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup Club of the Decade.

The Southern Tigers squad beat four other candidates — Air Force Club (Thailand), Kuwait SC (Kuwait), Qadsia FC (Kuwait), and Al Ahed (Lebanon) — in a poll conducted by the AFC, according to AFC’s official website.

JDT, who emerged as the sole team from the eastern region of the continent to taste AFC Cup action during the 2015 edition, received 80 per cent of the 81,113 votes while Air Force Club finished second with 12 per cent of the votes.

Qadsia FC came in third with six per cent of the votes while Kuwait SC and Al Ahed had two and one per cent respectively. — Bernama