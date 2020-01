Romania's Simona Halep celebrates after winning her match against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in Melbourne January 29, 2020. ― Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, Jan 29 ― Fourth seed Simona Halep took just 53 minutes to thrash Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-1 6-1 and storm into the semi-finals of the Australian Open today.

Halep had not lost a set in her previous two meetings with Kontaveit, who managed just one breakpoint on the former world number one's serve.

The Romanian, runner-up at Melbourne Park in 2018, will meet either Spaniard Garbine Muguruza or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia for a place in Saturday's final. ― Reuters