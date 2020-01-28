Liverpool, Chelsea on course for FA Cup showdown

Liverpool, who have been fielding a second-string side in the competition, also have a replay with Shrewsbury Town at Anfield with the winners visiting Frank Lampard’s Chelsea. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 28 — Liverpool are on a collision course with Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round, while holders Manchester City will travel to Sheffield Wednesday following the draw yesterday.

There is also the potential of a reunion for Wayne Rooney with Manchester United as the former England striker’s new club Derby County will host the Red Devils if they get through their fourth-round replay against Northampton Town.

Liverpool, who have been fielding a second-string side in the competition, also have a replay with Shrewsbury Town at Anfield with the winners visiting Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

There will definitely be an all-Premier League tie as either Southampton or Tottenham Hotspur host Norwich City, while Leicester City will meet Coventry City or Birmingham City in another Midlands derby.

Holders Manchester City travel to Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday, and Sheffield United will also face second— tier opposition in the form of Reading or Cardiff City.

Record 13-times FA Cup winners Arsenal, who won 2-1 at Bournemouth later yesterday, will visit third-tier Portsmouth. The ties will be played in the week commencing March 3.

FA Cup fifth round draw:

Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff City vs Sheffield United

Chelsea vs Shrewsbury Town/Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion vs Newcastle United/Oxford United

Leicester City vs Coventry City/Birmingham City

Northampton Town/Derby County vs Manchester United

Southampton/Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City

Portsmouth v Arsenal — Reuters