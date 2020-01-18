Indonesia Masters: No Malaysians in finals

Mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei lost to World No 1 Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong of China. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Jan 18 — The finals proved to be too far for Malaysian shuttlers at the Badminton Indonesia Masters 2020.

The two Malaysian pairs in action in the semifinals at the Istora Senayan here today lost to their respective opponents.

Mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei lost to World No 1 Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong of China 15-21, 15-21 while men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik suffered the same fate at the hands of world top ranked pair Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in 19-21, 19-21.

The prestigious tournament offers total prize money of US$400,000 (RM1.6 million).

Following are the fixtures of the finals at the same venue. Matches start at 1pm local time (2pm Malaysian time)

Mixed doubles: Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong (China) vs Wang Yi Lyu- Huang Dong Ping (China) Women’s singles; Carolina Marin (Spainl) vs Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) Men’s doubles; Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia) vs Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia) Women’s singles: Greysia Polii-Apriyani Rahayu (Indonesia) vs Maiken Fruergaard- Sara Thygesen (Denmark) Men’s singles: Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (Indonesia) vs Anders Antosen (Denmark) — Bernama