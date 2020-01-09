Zii Jia shakes off pressure to tame Antonsen

Zii Jia next faces Sameer Verma of India who demolished Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-16, 21-15. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — National men’s singles player, Lee Zii Jia cleared the first round of the Malaysia Masters championship by disposing of tournament third seed, Anders Antonsen of Denmark, 14-21, 21-15, 21-8 at Arena Axiata, Bukit Jalil yesterday.

The 21-year-old player admitted the strong support from fans and words of motivation from coach Hendrawan helped him to slay the world No. 4 player.

"Thanks to the home fans for their support even though, I lost in the first set and the SEA Games gold medal victory put some pressure on me.

“Luckily, in the second set, the coach told to enjoy the match and I played much better in second and third sets,” he said after scoring his first win over Antonsen.

In the second round, Zii Jia who is now ranked 14th in the world will be facing Sameer Verma of India who demolished Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-16, 21-15.

However, independent player Liew Daren found the going too tough in the first round when he went down to Jonatan Christie, 10-21, 21-16, 15-21.

Meanwhile in the mixed doubles, two top national pairs, Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai met their billings after cruising pass the first round.

Peng Soon-Liu Ying who have turned professional defeated another national pair Low Hang Yee-Lim Chiew Sien 21-7, 21-11 while Soon Huat-Shevon subdued China’s He Ji Ting-Du Yue 21-12, 21-19. — Bernama