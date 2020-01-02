Pogba facing surgery after ankle problem resurfaces

Pogba, who has been linked frequently with a potential move away from United, has only featured eight times for United this season due to the injury. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 2 — Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is set to undergo surgery to treat an ankle problem, his coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said yesterday, predicting the France international will be out of action for around a month.

“We’ve had scans, it’s nothing major but it’s something that has to be sorted and dealt with within a time frame,” Solskjaer told a news conference after United’s 2-0 defeat at Arsenal, which Pogba played no part in.

“He’s been advised to do it as soon as possible. We’ve been without him all season, it’s a big blow but we hope he’ll be back within a month.”

Pogba, who has been linked frequently with a potential move away from United, spent over two months sidelined with an injury to his left ankle and has only made eight appearances for his club in all competitions.

The former Juventus midfielder returned to action as a substitute in United’s 2-0 defeat at Watford and also featured in their 4-1 win against Newcastle United on Dec. 26.

He then did not travel to Burnley for a 2-0 win two days later. Solskjaer said then that he expected the 26-year-old to be in his squad at Arsenal, only to reveal before the match that he had hurt his ankle again.

Pogba’s absence further weakens United’s midfield after Scott McTominay hurt his knee in the win over Newcastle, ruling him out of action for around two months.

Pogba’s future at United remains the subject of much transfer speculation, especially since recent comments from his agent Mino Raiola criticising the club.

“Now Pogba’s problem is Manchester (United),” Raiola told the Italian newspaper, La Repubblica.

“It is a club out of touch with reality, without a sports project. I would no longer take anyone there. They would even ruin (Diego) Maradona, Pele and (Paolo) Maldini. Paul needs a club and a squad, one like Juventus was before.” — Reuters