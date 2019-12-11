National women’s sepak takraw team manager suspended after courtside tirade

Malaysia athletes during the opening ceremony of the South-east Asian Games at the Philippine Arena, Bocaue, Philippines, November 30, 2019. — Reuters pic

MANILA, Dec 11 — National women’s sepak takraw team manager, Wan Mohd Husni Abdullah, has been suspended by the Asian Sepak Takraw Federation (ASTAF) for disciplinary infringement during the 30th SEA Games.

According to ASTAF president, Datuk Abdul Halim Kader, Wan Mohd Husni was alleged to have shouted vulgarities during the men’s regu final between Malaysia and Thailand on December 8 at the Subic Gym.

He is charged with aggressively heading towards referee on the field of play, Roy Fabay and shouted why his decision went against Malaysia.

“Wan Mohd Husni is now given 14 days to submit his defensive brief to ASTAF Disciplinary Committee. If (the allegation is) proven he may face a warning, fine, suspension, life ban or a combination of any the penalties. He was immediately suspended by SEA Games competitions manager, Prof Jolly Laboy on Dec 9 from participating in the remaining competitions.

“Until the ASTAF Disciplinary Committee makes further decisions, he cannot participate in any sepak takraw activities, including as a coach, team manager and player,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Malaysia ended the SEA Games campaign with two silver medals from the men’s regu and team regu and bronze from women’s regu. — Bernama