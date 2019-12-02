30th SEA Games news in brief

National Wushu athlete Loh Choon How with his gold medal won in the Men’s Taijijian event at the Philippine SEA Games at the World Trade Center Manila December 2, 2019. — Bernama pic

MANILA, Dec 2 — Following are some items of news in brief on the 30th SEA Games involving Malaysian athletes in the Philippines today:

Women’s shuttlers take bronze

The women’s shuttlers took the bronze medal after losing 0-3 to Thailand in the semi-finals of the team event at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex here.

The 2013 world champion Ratchanok Intanon gave the Thais a perfect start by beating Soniia Cheah 21-17, 21-14. Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean were given the task of saving the tie but went down to Rawinda Prajongjai-Puttita Suparijakul 22-24, 18-21.

In the third match, S. Kishona won the first set but eventually lost to Busanan Ongbungrumpan 21-15, 11-21, 12-21 to give Thailand a 3-0 victory.

Unexpected bronze

Shooter Jantan Hintu clinched a bronze medal in the WA1500 precision pistol category (PPC) with a score of 1,432 points at the Marine Corps Training Centre. Indonesia claimed the top two spots through Rio Tjabu (1,442) and Safrin Sihombing (1,435).

Sixth and seventh places for mountain bikers

Mountainbike riders Siti Natasha Mohd Basri (3:36.042s) and Nor Shahriel Haizat Ahmad (3:18.814s) only managed to secure sixth and seventh places respectively in the women’s and men’s mountain bike downhill at Tatlong Bungo, Bergy.Niyugan, Laurel, Batangas.

The Philippines had a one-two finish through John Derick Farr (2:41.143s) and Eleazar Jr Barba (2:42.503s) in the men’s category while in women’s, the hosts won the gold through Lea Denise Belgira (3:09.781s). Indonesian Tiara Prastika took silver (3:16.986s) and Thailand’s Vipavee Deekaballes settled for bronze (3:17.607s).

Far behind for duathlon athletes

Duathlon athletes Mariana Mohammad (2:22:17s) and Yee Phui Se (2:23:18s) managed to secure only eighth and ninth places respectively in the women’s category at Subic Bay today.

In the men’s category Lim Kien Mau (1:56:27s) and Loh Chwan Chyin (1:58:21s) finished seventh and ninth respectively.

Women cagers settle for bronze

Malaysia clinched the bronze medal in women’s 3x3 basketball as the event made its debut at the SEA Games at the Filoil Flying V Centre in Manila.

Pang Hui Pin, Tai Chia Qian, Yap Fook Yee and Ting Chiau Teng delivered the winning medal by defeating Vietnam 21-7 in the third and fourth placing match.

Earlier, Malaysia lost 14-16 to Thailand in semifinals.

‘Drubbing in the pool’

Malaysia failed to shine in the underwater hockey’s 4x4 event at Vermosa Sports Hub in Cavite, near Manila as both the national men’s and women’s teams ended the round-robin stage at the bottom of their groups respectively.

The men’s team lost all three matches against Singapore (2-9), the Philippines (0-7) and Indonesia (0-9) while the women’s squad was trashed by Singapore 0-11, the Philippines (0-7) and Indonesia 1-8.

Out of the game

National women’s football team under Jacob Joseph’s charges failed to progress into the semifinals after losing to Myanmar 0-5 in their final Group A match at Binan Football Stadium in Laguna.

It was their second loss after another 0-5 defeat to the Philippines in their opening match last Friday.

Poor start for women’s softball team

It wasn’t the best of openers for the national women’s softball squad after kicking off their campaign with a 1-8 loss to the host nation in the Group A match at The Villages in Clark.

Smashing their way into final

The men’s badminton squad beat Singapore 3-0 at the Muntinlupa Sports Center here to qualify for the final against defending champions Indonesia. Lee Zii Jia delivered the first point after beating Loh Kean Yew 21-18, 21-12.

Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik then defeated Terry Hee Yong Kai-Loh Kean Hean 22-20, 21-13, 21-16 in the doubles before Soong Joo Ven confirmed the final spot by edging Joel Koh Jia Wei 14-21, 21-8, 21-16.

Conquering obstacles

The 2018 Ninja Challenge League (NCL) champion Mohd Redha Rozlan led the Malaysian obstacle course race team to hunt for the gold medals in the final at Filinvest City, Alabang on Wednesday.

Fondly known as Mat Redo, the 31-year-old set up a final battle against the Philippines’ Kevin Jeffrey Pascua in 100mx10 obstacles after recording the best time of 33.52s while Pascua clocked 30.94s in the heat.

Malaysia will also be competing for the gold medals in team assist 400m and team relay (4x100m) by facing host country the Philippines.

Contrasting results

Malaysia recorded contrasting results in the men’s and women’s beach volleyball at the Subic Tennis Court here.

The women’s team lost to the hosts, with Mae Tasha and Tan Hsi Yan losing to Rondina Cherry Ann and Pons Berhadeth 13-21, 9-21 and Joo Shu Woon and Foon Sin Xi falling to Dzi Gervacio and Dij Rodriguez 17-21, 21-13, 15-7.

The men’s team won their two matches against Timor Leste. Jackson Ting partnered Raja Nazmi Saifuddin Raja Hussin to sweep aside Jean Christian Da Silva and Xavier Robson Fernandes 21-14, 21-11, while Rafi Asruki Nordin and Mohd Aizzat Mohd Zokri claimed a 21-12, 21-17 victory over Denyanus Belo and Aduano Silvano Feliz Da Silva.

One-two finish talk

Women’s squash players have a chance of making it a one-two finish for Malaysia as Rachel Arnold and Chan Yiwen booked their final tickets at the Manila Polo Club.

Rachel defeated Au Yeong Wai Yhann of Singapore 11-6, 11-3,11-8, while Yiwen ousted Jemyca Aribado of the Philippines 11-6, 11-7, 13-11 in the semi-finals.

In the men’s section, Muhammad Addeen Idrakie Bahtiar marched into the final after defeating Chua Man Chin of Singapore 11-3, 11-3, 11-2. He will face Robert Andrew Garcia of the Philippines, who beat another Malaysian, Darren Rahul Pragasam, 11-5, 8-11, 9-11, 11-3, 11-5.

Different fortunes in tennis

Tennis player Shamirul Shahril Mohd Adam Das ousted Thailand’s Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 to march into the next round.

Mixed doubles pair Jawairiah Noordin-Syed Mohamad Agil Syed Naguib failed to advance into the semi-finals after losing to Patcharin Cheapchandej-Sonchat Ratiwatana of Thailand 2-6, 2-6. — Bernama