Kim Swee looking at different approach against Timor Leste

MANILA, Dec 1 — Malaysia would normally not be overly concerned when playing Timor Leste but for tomorrow’s 30th SEA Games football match here against the minnows, the Malaysians are contemplating using a different strategy.

This is understandable as the Young Tigers need to win big against Timor Leste at the Rizal Memorial Stadium at 8pm, and also get full points against Cambodia on Wednesday to keep alive their semi-final hopes.

Head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee urged his charges not to jeopardise their chances but to be fully focused on their aim of finishing among the top two in Group A to qualify for the semi-finals.

“We need goals, so the approach might be different. At the same time we must be balanced with our defence so that we do not get caught in counter-attacks especially.

“We cannot take Timor Leste for granted; for me we have to respect the opponents but at the same time, we still can achieve whatever result we want,” he told reporters at a training session today.

Malaysia, the silver medallist at the last Games, had arrived in Manila with a mission to reclaim the gold they last won in 2011 but had started their campaign on the wrong footing.

Malaysia drew 1-1 with Myanmar in their opening match on Monday before going down 0-1 to the Philippines on Friday.

Timor Leste have been the whipping boys of the tournament, beaten 5-0 by Cambodia and 3-1 by Myanmar.

The 49-year-old Kim Swee said Malaysia’s relatively short preparation for the Games was not a factor for their poor start.

On the physical advantage enjoyed by Timor Leste, Kim Swee said his boys should be able to overcome their bigger opponents through fast play.

He said the coaches are monitoring Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid’s ankle injury and he is not sure if the forward can start tomorrow. — Bernama