Over 1,500 policemen to be deployed at Malaysia Cup final

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 —To ensure that the Malaysia Cup final between Kedah and Johor Darul Ta’zim runs smoothly, 1,560 Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) personnel will be deployed at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium this Saturday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the number did not include the 300 marshals provided by the Malaysian Football League, to help PDRM control the estimated 85,000 spectators thronging the stadium.

He said the police would be on standby as early as 8am to control the traffic in and around the stadium, while those assigned to manage security would start work at 3pm.

“I urge supporters not to take matters in their own hands causing chaos, as the slightest provocation may lead to a fight. Supporters must be considerate, tolerant and patient as in a competition, there’s always winners and losers,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters today.

He said inspections would also be carried out to ensure that prohibited materials such as firecrackers, fireworks and flares, helmets and weapons are not brought into the stadium.

He said 3,394 parking lots would be available at the stadium area. Once full, the car park would be closed and police would divert the traffic.

“Spectators are not allowed to park on the road shoulders as this may obstruct other vehicles and cause traffic congestions.

“Action will be taken and traffic summonses will be issued to errant motorists,” he added. — Bernama