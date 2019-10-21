Real’s Modric and Bale to miss Champions League clash against Galatasaray

Croatia’s Luka Modric is helped from the pitch after picking up an injury during the Euro 2020 qualification match with Wales at Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff October 13, 2019. — AFP pic

MADRID, Oct 21 ― Real Madrid have left Luka Modric, Gareth Bale and Lucas Vazquez out of their squad for tomorrow's Champions League clash away to Turkish side Galatasaray ― a match manager Zinedine Zidane describes as a “must win game”.

None of them played in Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Real Mallorca, Real's first La Liga loss of the season.

Modric and Bale both picked up knocks on international duty while Vazquez has been out since the start of the month.

Toni Kroos, Eden Hazard and Dani Carvajal, all of whom also missed the Mallorca defeat, return to the squad.

Kroos has been carrying an injury while Hazard missed the Mallorca trip because of the birth of his fourth child. Carvajal was rested. Real Madrid have managed only one point from their first two Group A games in the Champions League.

“We know what we're playing for,” Zidane said of tomorrow's trip. “We need to play to win because there's no other option there. We need to focus on winning on Tuesday.” ― Reuters