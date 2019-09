Celtic's Christopher Jullien in action with Rangers' Jermain Defoe (right) September 1, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 29 — English footballer Jermain Defoe was involved in a car crash after Scottish side Rangers’ win against Aberdeen at Ibrox yesterday but was not seriously injured in the collision, the club confirmed.

“#RangersFC can confirm there was a collision earlier this evening involving striker @IAmJermainDefoe and we are happy and relieved to say that no one was seriously injured,” the club said in a tweet.

Defoe came in as a substitute and scored as Rangers beat Aberdeen 5-0. — Reuters