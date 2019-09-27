Sloppy Sevilla surrender two-goal lead away at Eibar

Eibar's Portuguese defender Paulo Oliveira vies with Sevilla's Argentinian midfielder Ever Banega during the match at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar September 26, 2019. — AFP pic

MADRID, Sept 27 — Sevilla threw away a two-goal lead and with it the chance to go second in La Liga as they lost 3-2 to Eibar yesterday.

Julen Lopetegui’s side could have climbed above Atletico Madrid but instead slipped to their second consecutive defeat after conceding three times in 16 minutes at Ipurua.

Lucas Ocampos gave Sevilla an early lead, finishing through the legs of Mark Dmitrovic in the 11th minute before Oliver Torres made it two with just over half an hour played.

But Eibar stormed back after the interval with goals in the 66th, 77th and 82nd minutes.

The first was a penalty, converted by Fabian Orellana. Pedro Leon then capitalised on some poor defending from Sevilla goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik and Diego Carlo to equalise. Cote completed a remarkable comeback by scoring from a free-kick.

Defeat leaves Sevilla seventh in the table and needing a response on Sunday against Real Sociedad, who did jump up to second after continuing their excellent start to the season with a 3-0 win over Alaves.

Sevilla bought 12 new players in the last transfer window but la Real may have the signing of the summer in Martin Odegaard, who has moved to Anoeta on loan until the end of the season from Real Madrid.

Odegaard joined Madrid aged just 16 in 2015 but has struggled to live up to the hype. Now 20, the Norwegian appears to be finding his feet, the highlight of his display against Alaves was a jaw-dropping assist for Mikel Oyarzabal’s opener.

After picking the ball up on the right, Odegaard drifted away from one opponent and threaded a remarkable pass inside two more for his team-mate to poke home.

Willian Jose’s second and a third from the impressive Oyarzabal, this time from the penalty spot, secured a convincing win for Imanol’s side, before Alaves midfielder Manu Garcia was sent off with five minutes to play.

Elsewhere yesterday, Celta Vigo drew 1-1 at home to Espanyol as Santi Mina scored a 90th-minute equaliser for Celta to cancel out an opener from Adria Pedrosa. — AFP