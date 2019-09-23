Pahang book comfortable path to semi-finals after beating Melaka 3-0

Pahang’s Dickson Nwakaeme (third right) tries to score a goal in last night’s match against Melaka United, September 23, 2019. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 ― Four-time champions, Pahang brightens its chance to the semi-finals of the Malaysia Cup after beating Melaka 3-0 at the first quarter finals action at the Hang Jebat Stadium, Melaka, last night.

Lazarus Kaimbi opened the floodgate for the Tok Gajah squad in the 56th minute after heading in a long pass by Matthew Davies.

Former national Under 23 (U-23), Wan Zaharulnizam Wan Zakaria doubled the woe of the Melaka team two minutes later by scoring from inside the penalty box from a short pass by Dickson Nwakaeme.

Dickson confirmed a win for Pahang after heading in a Mohamadou Sumareh’s pass in the 61st minutes.

In the meantime, defending champions, Perak only had a meagre ration for the reciprocal action after overcoming 33 times champions Selangor with 1-0 at the Perak Stadium, Ipoh after a successful attempt from outside the penalty box by national player, Brendan Gan in the 13th minute.

Pahang would entertain Melaka’s visit to the Darul Makmur Stadium, Kuantan while Selangor would face Perak in another second quarter-final action at the Shah Alam Stadium.

Both the matches would take place on Septenmber 29. ― Bernama