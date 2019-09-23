Israel Folau set for rugby league return with Tonga

Australia’s full-back Israel Folau leaves after a code of conduct hearing in Sydney May 7, 2019. — AFP pic

SYDNEY, Sept 23 — Sacked Wallaby star Israel Folau is set to make a shock return to rugby league, making himself available alongside his brother for Tonga at next month’s Oceania Cup, the Pacific nation announced today.

“Israel and John Folau return to Rugby League and will play for Mate Ma’a Tonga,” the Tonga National Rugby League said on Facebook.

The devoutly Christian fullback, who has Tongan parents, was fired by Rugby Australia in May for posting online that “hell awaits” gay people, and others he considers sinners, with court action for unfair dismissal pending. — AFP