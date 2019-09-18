Lindelof extends Man United contract to 2024

Lindelof (right) joined United in 2017 and has made 74 appearances so far. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 18 — Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has signed a new contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until at least June 2024, the Premier League club said today.

The 25-year-old Sweden international joined United in 2017 and has made 74 appearances so far. United have an option to extend the deal by a further year.

“I’m extremely happy (Lindelof) has committed his future to Manchester United. We’re all looking forward to working together to deliver success and get United back to where we know the club belongs,” manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told the club’s website.

United, who are fourth in the Premier League table after five games, host Astana in the Europa League tomorrow. — Reuters