Tchetche feels the pressure ahead of PKNS cruncher

KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 17 — Terengganu FC (TFC) striker Kipre Tchetche admits that the team is feeling the pressure ahead of its Malaysia Cup Group A final match against PKNS FC today, despite having defeated the same opponent before in their previous match.

With a must win mission to deal with, Tchetche said TFC was desperate to get the three points to book their berth in the quarter-finals.

He noted that the win over PKNS FC in the previous Group A match was now history and was no indicator things would go their way again.

“It is not easy to meet the team who are already out of the competition. They’re playing without pressure and have nothing to lose. But for us, the challenge is not the same because we play with an objective to win so that we can make it to the next level (quarter-final),” he said when met by reporters at his residence, here.

“Mathematically, we still have an open chance because our rival, Negri Sembilan have to score at least seven goals against Kedah.

“We don’t want to focus on the other team but will try our best to win the game qualify for the quarter-finals,” said Tchetche, who is known as ’Drogba Ganu’. — Bernama