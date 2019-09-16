F1 on track for this weekend as STB monitors haze situation

The Singapore F1 race is on track to proceed this weekend, but authorities are monitoring the ongoing haze situation, the Singapore Tourism Board said. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 16 — The Singapore Formula One (F1) race is on track to proceed but authorities are monitoring the ongoing haze situation and will be handing out masks and providing aid to spectators if necessary, said executive director of sports for the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) Jean Ng today.

The race as well as the entertainment line-up is set to take place this weekend, from September 20 to 22.

Responding to TODAY’s queries, Ng said that during the race weekend itself, various government agencies, race organiser Singapore GP (SGP), and the sport’s governing body, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, will monitor the one-hour PM2.5 and 24-hour PSI levels and “respond accordingly”.

She added that spectators can request for N95 masks at the SGP merchandise booths or information booths around the Circuit Park “should the hazy conditions persist”, and assistance will be provided on-site for spectators who do not feel well.

Tourists who are planning to travel to Singapore for the F1 will also be advised to “exercise extra caution during the hazy weather conditions,” said Ng.

“We will point visitors to information on the wide selection of indoor options during their stay here should they be affected by the hazy conditions,” she added.

Information on the haze situation will also be made available on the SGP’s website as well as STB’s website and Facebook page.

“Various Singapore Government agencies have been working closely with (the) race organiser to ensure the delivery of the best race and entertainment experience possible while keeping a watchful eye on the health and well-being of everyone involved such as patrons, fans, spectators, and volunteers,” said Ng.

“This includes preparing for various situations, including a potentially worsening haze situation,” she added.

Around noon today, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading stood in the “moderate” range between 77 and 86, while the PM 2.5 reading was in the “normal” range, between 17 and 27.

Singapore’s air quality entered “unhealthy” levels for the first time in three years on Saturday when the 24-hour PSI in the west hit 103 at 4pm.

The situation continued to worsen yesterday morning, but improved as the day progressed and by 7pm, the PSI had dropped to a range of 97 to 105, within the “moderate” range.

In its latest update, the National Environment Agency said that the PM 2.5 concentration readings over the next 24 hours are expected to be between “normal” and the low end of “elevated, while the PSI for the next 24 hours is forecast to gradually improve to the high end of the “moderate” range overnight if prevailing wind conditions continue. — TODAY