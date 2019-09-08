Raikkonen starts from pit lane, Rosberg retreats

Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen walks to the garage after crashing out during qualifying in Monza September 7, 2019. — Antonio Calanni/Pool handout via Reuters

MONZA, Sept 8 — Kimi Raikkonen will start today’s Italian Grand Prix from the pit lane after his Alfa Romeo team changed his engine following his crash at Parabolica in yesterday’s controversial qualifying session.

Sergio Perez of Racing Point has also switched engines and he will start on the back rows of the grid.

Perez had an engine failure during Q1 and has reverted to an earlier specification engine.

He joins Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris of McLaren among the men facing grid penalties for similar actions. — AFP