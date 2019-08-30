Report: North Korean striker Han set for Juventus loan deal

New Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has long been a fan of Han, who scored four goals in 19 games for Perugia last season. — YouTube screengrab

MILAN, Aug 30 — North Korea international striker Han Kwang-Song is set for a loan move to Serie A champions Juventus from league rivals Cagliari, according to reports today.

The 21-year-old — the first North Korean to play in Serie A — has spent the past two seasons on loan from Cagliari to Serie B side Perugia.

New Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has long been a fan of Han, who scored four goals in 19 games for Perugia last season, Gazzetta Dello Sport reported.

Awaiting Sarri's return to the bench after suffering pneumonia, Han will train with Juventus's first team but play for the Under-23 side, Gazzetta reported.

The forward spent some of his youth career at a football academy in Barcelona, before joining Cagliari in 2017.

He has been valued at €20 million (RM92.9 million) by the Sardinian outfit where he is under contract until until 2022. — AFP