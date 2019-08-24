Tunku Zara Aquatic Centre gets RM43m upgrade, says Perak Youth and Sports chief

Perak Youth and Sports Development Committee chairman, Howard Lee Chuan How said works on upgrading the aquatic centre took 17 months and it was completed in February last year. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 24 — The Tunku Zara Aquatic Centre formerly known as Ipoh City Council (MBI) Swimming Complex, has successfully undergone a RM43 million upgrade.

State Youth and Sports Development Committee chairman, Howard Lee Chuan How said works on upgrading the aquatic centre took 17 months and it was completed in February last year.

He said the centre was divided into two sections namely the closed swimming complex and the open section.

“The closed complex has an Olympic-sized pool with 10 lanes for world standard competition and can accommodate 3,000 spectators at one time.

“The open section has a pool and a diving tower built according to International Amateur Swimming Federation (FINA) specifications,” he said at the opening ceremony of swimming complex here today.

It was officiated by the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim.

The aquatic centre was used for swimming and diving events of the 2018 Perak Malaysia Games (Sukma). — Bernama