Report: Blazers’ McCollum signs US$100m extension

PORTLAND, July 31 — Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum agreed to a three-year, US$100 million (RM412.3 million) contract extension, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported yesterday.

The deal increases the 27-year-old’s current deal to five years and US$157 million (through 2023-24), agent Sam Goldfeder of Excel Sports told ESPN.

Portland’s first-round pick (10th overall) in 2013, McCollum has averaged better than 20 points per game in each of the past four seasons.

He averaged 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists and made 167 3-pointers in 70 games (all starts) during the 2018-19 regular season. In 16 postseason games, he averaged 24.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists as Portland reached the Western Conference finals.

The Trail Blazers locked up All-Star guard Damian Lillard earlier this summer to a four-year, US$196 million super max extension through the 2024-25 season. — Reuters