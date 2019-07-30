Bournemouth sign midfielder Billing from Huddersfield on long-term contract

Huddersfield Town midfielder Philip Billing has joined Bournemouth on a five-year contract. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 30 ― Bournemouth have signed Danish midfielder Philip Billing from Huddersfield Town on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said yesterday.

Bournemouth did not reveal details of the transfer fee but British media reported the south-coast club had paid £15 million (RM75.4 million) for the 23-year-old who signed a five-year contract.

Billing, who made 27 league appearances last season when Huddersfield were relegated to the Championship, was voted the players' player of the year and players' young player of the year in the club's annual awards.

“I'm delighted to become an AFC Bournemouth player,” Billing said in a statement. “As soon as I heard of the club's interest, there was never any doubt in my mind.

“It was an easy decision to make to come into a squad which is full of talented, international players and working with a manager of Eddie Howe's quality.”

Billing is Bournemouth's third recruit in the close season after they signed left back Lloyd Kelly from Bristol City and right back Jack Stacey from Luton Town.

Bournemouth, who finished last season 14th, play two more pre-season friendly matches, against Lazio on Friday and Olympique Lyon on Saturday, before their first league match of the new season when they host Sheffield United on August 10. ― Reuters