Adam into second round of world junior squash meet

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Malaysia’s Adam Agan Aziz started his campaign on a positive note by defeating Lap Au of Hong Kong at the 2019 World Junior Squash Championships at the National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil here today.

The 19-year-old player, ranked 550th in the world, took only 28 minutes to beat the 15-year-old Lap 11-8, 11-6, 11-8 in the first round of the men’s singles event.

However, another Malaysian representative, Darryl Gan, was shown the exit by Hong Kong’s To Wai Lok, who beat him 11-5, 9-11, 4-11,12-10, 11-8 in 65 minutes.

Meanwhile, all national seeded players received a first-round bye and will join the action on the second day of the championship tomorrow.

Three-time British Junior Open champion Aifa Azman, the joint third-fourth seed, will meet Madeleine Hylland from Norway, while two-time Asian Junior champion Chan Yiwen, the joint fifth-eighth, will face two-time Canadian champion Lucia Bicknell in the second round of the women’s singles.

Eight other national players, namely Siow Yee Xian, Amir Amirul, Danial Nurhaqiem, Duncan Lee, Ooi Kah Yan, Noor Ainaa Amani Ampandi, Yee Xin Ying and Aira Azman, also made it to the second round after receiving a bye in the first round of the individual events.

The world juniors started with the men’s and women’s individual events from July 30-August 4, to be followed by the women’s team championship from August 5-9. — Bernama